FedEx employee accused of stealing computers, cell phone

A former FedEx worker faces a felony charge after police say he was caught on camera stealing laptops and cell phones.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Thursday to charge Jeremiah Lamar Jones, 34, of Jonesboro with theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.

According to court documents, a FedEx security specialist contacted police last December about the alleged theft.

Video footage provided to investigators showed Jones concealing five laptop computers and an iPhone 8 in his clothing then walking out to his vehicle in the parking lot, the probable cause affidavit stated. The stolen items were valued at $4,480.91.

When the security specialist confronted Jones, he said Jones ran to his car and drove away.

“He advised that he has had no contact with [Jones] since that incident,” Detective Josh Wiiest stated in the court documents.

After investigating the case and searching for Jones, Detective Wiiest obtained a bench warrant for Jones’ arrest on Jan. 10.

Police arrested Jones on Feb. 15. He’s being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment on March 30.

