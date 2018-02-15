Man accused of using stun gun on 11-year-old girl

Police arrested a Mountain Home man after they say he tazed a young girl.

James Charles Smith, 39, was arrested Monday on suspicion of third-degree battery.

A neighbor told Mountain Home Police that Smith came to her house that day, “heavily intoxicated and upset over a recent divorce that he is going through,” the incident report stated. “He brought with him a stun gun.”

According to the woman, Smith put the stun gun up to her 10-year-old child and pretended to taze him. He then tazed her 13-year-old son’s pants leg. She also alleged he pretended to taze her 8-year-old son, scaring him.

“Mr. Smith then proceeded to her 11-year-old daughter and tazed her right shoulder, causing a mark,” the report said.

Smith then left the woman’s home and returned to his apartment.

When police arrived at his residence, they could “hear Mr. Smith screaming.”

After getting him to come out of the apartment, police read him his Miranda rights and asked what happened.

According to the report, Smith said he was “effing around and accidentally tazed her.”

One of the officers noted in the report that he could smell the odor of intoxicants and Smith “spoke with slurred speech.”

Police arrested Smith and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked on suspicion of third-degree battery, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The stun gun was seized and logged into evidence.

