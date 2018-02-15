Corning residents react to ADH Hepatitis A warning

Residents in Corning are concerned after a Taco Bell employee tested Positive for Hepatitis A.

Several people said they eat at the restaurant on a weekly and sometimes daily basis.

The restaurant has only been open for less than a year and many said they were shocked to hear about the incident.

Anyone experiencing symptoms who has eaten at the restaurant between January 24th and February 7th should contact their doctor.

Several people said they had eaten at the restaurant on the days in question, but had not yet experienced any symptoms.

One man said he's worried about people in town who are at risk of contracting the virus.

"I got something to eat there on the 23rd and I, we, just missed it," said Corning resident Clarence Byrd. "So, dodged a bullet."

One man said the employee is no longer working and he feels the situation could happen anywhere.

"It's not a very good situation, but they probably done the right thing by getting rid of the situation," said Corning resident Teddy Cobb.

The Taco Bell was open on Thursday, but some residents said they worried about how much business they would have after the incident.

