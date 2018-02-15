Archers take aim at state championship through regional tournaments

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – Close to 4,200 students filed into middle and high school gymnasiums across The Natural State last weekend to take their shot at qualifying for the Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program State Championship. Regional shoots were held in 12 locations, covering every region of the state.

“We’ve had tremendous success with the regionals since we moved to this format,” said Curtis Gray statewide ANASP coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “It really gives more teams an opportunity to participate without having to drive across the state. If they qualify for the championship, they gain some momentum to make that trip and enjoy the experience even more.”

The top three teams from each division at each qualifier will move on to the state championship at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs, March 2-3. Elementary and middle school divisions will shoot on March 2, and the high school competition will be held March 3.

In addition to team competition, the top shooters at each regional tournament will be invited to compete at the state championship individually for additional awards.

“Most of the top shooters are usually on qualifying teams, but there are some outstanding shooters we want to make sure have a chance to compete on an individual basis,” Gray said. “Individual awards are available during the state competition for these young men and women as well.”

Admission to the state tournament is free.

“We always try to have a variety of things for students to do at the state tournament while they are waiting for their turn to shoot,” Gray said. “We’ll have a few special challenge shots for archers to try, and a 3D archery course to give them a little more feel for where to aim at wild game.”

Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/anasp-app/ for complete team and individual scores for each region.