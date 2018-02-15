KIPP Delta plans to build high school gym - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

KIPP Delta plans to build high school gym

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

KIPP Delta is planning to build a gym for its high school.

Executive Director Scott Shirey said it’s part of a larger package that will also allow renovations to their other school.

Shirey said they have almost finalized the architectural plans, and that this is something essential for the school.

“We need a community space,” Shirey said. “Our kids have been in modular buildings, they work really hard, they go to school longer, we want to make sure we can give them the same programming they would get at any school.”

Shirey said construction likely won’t start until late fall or early spring.

But, they are excited to continue to invest in and grow in the community.

