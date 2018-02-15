KIPP Delta Blytheville Campus expanding to third grade - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

KIPP Delta Blytheville Campus expanding to third grade

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
Scott Shirey (Source: KAIT-TV) Scott Shirey (Source: KAIT-TV)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Second graders in Blytheville will have another option of where to attend class next school year.

KIPP Delta Blytheville Campus currently serves fourth through twelfth grades, but beginning in fall 2018, they’ll add third graders.

Executive Director Scott Shirey said expanding has always been in their plans, and this year they received permission from their board and the state to expand to third grade.

Shirey said they have the right leadership and the community reaction proves now is the right time.

“The last few years, people have been desperate, when are you growing down, I want my baby in, why do I have to wait until fourth grade,” Shirey said. “So we’re excited to see who wants to come over.”

Shirey said they're working on a financial plan that will allow them to renovate and add a new building, so they can continue to expand to grades K through 12.

If you’re interested in enrolling your student, you can visit www.kippdelta.org/enroll.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-02-16 02:23:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

  • Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-16 02:09:14 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

  • New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-16 01:50:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    •   
Powered by Frankly