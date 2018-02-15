KIPP Delta Blytheville Campus expanding to third grade

Second graders in Blytheville will have another option of where to attend class next school year.

KIPP Delta Blytheville Campus currently serves fourth through twelfth grades, but beginning in fall 2018, they’ll add third graders.

Executive Director Scott Shirey said expanding has always been in their plans, and this year they received permission from their board and the state to expand to third grade.

Shirey said they have the right leadership and the community reaction proves now is the right time.

“The last few years, people have been desperate, when are you growing down, I want my baby in, why do I have to wait until fourth grade,” Shirey said. “So we’re excited to see who wants to come over.”

Shirey said they're working on a financial plan that will allow them to renovate and add a new building, so they can continue to expand to grades K through 12.

If you’re interested in enrolling your student, you can visit www.kippdelta.org/enroll.

