Power outage reported in Randolph, Greene counties - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Power outage reported in Randolph, Greene counties

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A power outage Thursday night has impacted residents in at least two counties as well as emergency officials in Randolph County. 

According to Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble, he received a call about the outage. The department has diverted its 911 system to a backup generator while the outage has impacted businesses on the east side of Pocahontas. 

A message left on the Pocahontas number for Clay County Co-Op said the outage has impacted people in Pocahontas, Delaplaine and other areas in the region. 

It is not known what caused the outage or when the power is expected to be restored. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-02-16 02:23:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

  • Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-16 02:09:14 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

  • New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-16 01:50:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    •   
Powered by Frankly