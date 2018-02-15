Power outage reported in Randolph, Greene counties

A power outage Thursday night has impacted residents in at least two counties as well as emergency officials in Randolph County.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble, he received a call about the outage. The department has diverted its 911 system to a backup generator while the outage has impacted businesses on the east side of Pocahontas.

A message left on the Pocahontas number for Clay County Co-Op said the outage has impacted people in Pocahontas, Delaplaine and other areas in the region.

It is not known what caused the outage or when the power is expected to be restored.

