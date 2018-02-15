Public meeting held for bike and pedestrian trail

The first of two public meetings was held Thursday at the city council chambers in Jonesboro as residents got a peek into what a biking and pedestrian trail will look like around the city.

The Ecological Design Group has been hard at drawing up plans for this bike and pedestrian trail since December.

Martin Smith with EDG says they are only 40%-50% finished.



The plans involve four corridors for the 20-mile loop with downtown Jonesboro being the hub.

Smith provided images of what it would look like for downtown to connect to Arkansas State University, Craighead Forest Park, Joe Mack Campbell Park and improvements to the trail at the Mall at Turtle Creek.

Residents in attendance asked about the trail's affordability, such as having a possible sales tax.

They also asked if the design group was looking into connecting the trail beyond Jonesboro to places like Memphis and West Helena.

“We saw kind of a fragmented community in a way with a lot of different pieces that will be acting in its own way,” said Smith. “We want to try to bring the entire community together. Our theme for this project is One Jonesboro.”

Smith said they are too early on in the planning stages right now so they don't have an exact estimate of what the 20-mile trail could cost. He said in a perfect world, this project could take three to five years to build but he anticipates that to be a little longer depending on land acquisition and funding.

Residents were sent home with surveys for input on the trail.

They will be able to turn those back in at the next public meeting scheduled for Feb. 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the council chambers.

