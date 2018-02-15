Bald Knob, Beebe schools to close due to illness - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Bald Knob, Beebe schools to close due to illness

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A pair of schools in White County will be closed Friday, Feb. 16, due to illness.

According to a Facebook post made by both schools, Beebe School District and the Bald Knob Public Schools will be closed.

The Bald Knob schools will hold a makeup date on April 23 and will continue hosting the district tournament games set for Feb. 16-17.

Beebe School District announced they will hold an AMI Day for students and teachers, with classes set to resume Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Custodial crews will spend the weekend cleaning and will be disinfecting all buildings at both school districts.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-02-16 02:23:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

  • Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-16 02:09:14 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

  • New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-16 01:50:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    •   
Powered by Frankly