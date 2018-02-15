Bald Knob, Beebe schools to close due to illness

A pair of schools in White County will be closed Friday, Feb. 16, due to illness.

According to a Facebook post made by both schools, Beebe School District and the Bald Knob Public Schools will be closed.

The Bald Knob schools will hold a makeup date on April 23 and will continue hosting the district tournament games set for Feb. 16-17.

Beebe School District announced they will hold an AMI Day for students and teachers, with classes set to resume Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Custodial crews will spend the weekend cleaning and will be disinfecting all buildings at both school districts.

