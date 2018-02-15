Department begins citizen police academy - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Department begins citizen police academy

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
Captain Jeremy Ward (Source: KAIT-TV) Captain Jeremy Ward (Source: KAIT-TV)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 police department has created a program to teach citizens what day-to-day policing is all about.

Captain Jeremy Ward with the Blytheville Police Department said they’ve been trying to get this program together for a while.

It’s called the Citizen Police Academy, and it's eight weeks long, meeting one night each week.

Students will learn about police work and even participate in some hands-on exercises.

The department hopes this will open up communication with citizens.

“This is something that will build relationships with the community,” Ward said. “It will also give people that want to support law enforcement a chance to get involved and learn a little bit more about what we do.”

Ward said they had a great response from the applications, and they have picked 15 to be a part of the first class.

He added they plan to continue the academy in future years, and students meet Thursday night to begin the program.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Man sentenced in federal fraud case

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-02-16 02:23:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

    A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Thursday in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said. 

  • Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Survey says jail employee turnover rate is going up

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-16 02:09:14 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

    The job may provide a career path for people interested in law enforcement but may be considered too dangerous for some people. 

  • New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    New medical tower receives blessing from Bishop

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-16 01:50:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    The Bishop from the Diocese in Little Rock traveled to Jonesboro Thursday for a special event.

    •   
Powered by Frankly