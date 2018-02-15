Department begins citizen police academy

A Region 8 police department has created a program to teach citizens what day-to-day policing is all about.

Captain Jeremy Ward with the Blytheville Police Department said they’ve been trying to get this program together for a while.

It’s called the Citizen Police Academy, and it's eight weeks long, meeting one night each week.

Students will learn about police work and even participate in some hands-on exercises.

The department hopes this will open up communication with citizens.

“This is something that will build relationships with the community,” Ward said. “It will also give people that want to support law enforcement a chance to get involved and learn a little bit more about what we do.”

Ward said they had a great response from the applications, and they have picked 15 to be a part of the first class.

He added they plan to continue the academy in future years, and students meet Thursday night to begin the program.

