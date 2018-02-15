Man sentenced in federal fraud case

A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution after he was sentenced in connection with a scheme to steal money from a federal feeding program, prosecutors said Thursday.

Waymon Weeams of Rockwall, Texas appeared before United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker during a hearing in Little Rock, a media release from United States Attorney Cody Hiland said.

Weeams, who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2016 to conspiring to commit wire fraud, was also given two years supervised release and ordered to pay $697,236.41 in restitution.

Hiland said in the media release that the United States Department of Agriculture feeding program in Arkansas is done by the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

"Sponsors who want to participate in the feeding programs must submit an application to DHS for approval. After they are approved, they can provide meals as part of the feeding programs and they are reimbursed for the eligible meals they serve," Hiland said in the statement. "Weeams was a sponsor for a feeding program through an organization called 'SJ&B Outreach.' Weeams had three approved feeding site locations, which were located in Wynne, Forrest City and Marianna. Between all three sites, he claimed as many as 872 children were fed each day. No children were ever actually fed at the Forrest City site and Weeams now says that approximately 10 to 50 children were fed at the other two sites."

Weeams is the 15th person sentenced in connection with the case.

