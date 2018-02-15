GR8Job: Brookland Middle School raises money for Make-A-Wish

The students at Brookland Middle School raised nearly $15,000 for Make-A-Wish. (Source: Brookland Middle School PTO Facebook page)

It was a fun Thursday as the students at Brookland Middle School raised nearly $15,000 for Make-A-Wish.

According to a post on the Brookland Middle School PTO Facebook page, the top five fundraisers in each grade were allowed to tar and feather the administration and faculty during a school assembly Thursday morning.

The students were able to raise $14,882.30, the post noted.

"Thank you for being such good sports Mr. Oxford, Mrs. Fluker, Mr. Rigney and Mrs. Romines. The students loved it," according to the post.

