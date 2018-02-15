GR8Job: Brookland Middle School raises money for Make-A-Wish - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8Job: Brookland Middle School raises money for Make-A-Wish

The students at Brookland Middle School raised nearly $15,000 for Make-A-Wish. (Source: Brookland Middle School PTO Facebook page) The students at Brookland Middle School raised nearly $15,000 for Make-A-Wish. (Source: Brookland Middle School PTO Facebook page)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

It was a fun Thursday as the students at Brookland Middle School raised nearly $15,000 for Make-A-Wish. 

According to a post on the Brookland Middle School PTO Facebook page, the top five fundraisers in each grade were allowed to tar and feather the administration and faculty during a school assembly Thursday morning. 

The students were able to raise $14,882.30, the post noted. 

"Thank you for being such good sports Mr. Oxford, Mrs. Fluker, Mr. Rigney and Mrs. Romines. The students loved it," according to the post.  

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

