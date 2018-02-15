Recall ordered for raw pet food

The Food and Drug Administration is asking pet owners to be careful after a series of recalls and complaints involving pet food, citing positive tests of salmonella and/or listeria.

The issues involve Darwin's Natural and Zoo Logics pet foods, made by Arrow Reliance Inc. between Oct. 17, 2016 and Feb. 10, 2018. The FDA, according to a post on its website, is investigating at least six complaints of illness and death of animals that have eaten the food.

However, the company says it only sells the food online through a direct-to-consumer sale. The company has told its customers about the issues but has not sent out any public notification, the FDA said.

