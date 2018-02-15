Officer involved shooting to be investigated

A Lonoke County woman was in stable condition in a Little Rock hospital after an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Central Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Janie Bryant barricaded herself in the home in the 400-block of East Holly Street Wednesday night.

Police had gone to the home after getting a call about shots reportedly being fired.

"Deputies soon requested the assistance of the Lonoke County Special Response Team in order to assist in removing Bryant from her home," ASP said in the news release. "As the Lonoke County Special Response Team attempted to make entry into the home, Bryant reportedly fired a weapon at several times at the officers, who then fired wounding Bryant."

Lonoke County deputies have asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to do an investigation into the use of deadly force by a police officer.

Once the report is done, the case file will be sent to the Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney's office for their review.

