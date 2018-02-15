Family wants answers in man's murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Family wants answers in man's murder

West Memphis police are seeking clues in the investigation into the murder of Rico Stallings earlier this year. (Source: WREG-TV) West Memphis police are seeking clues in the investigation into the murder of Rico Stallings earlier this year. (Source: WREG-TV)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WREG) -

The death of a West Memphis man earlier this year has investigators seeking clues and family members asking questions as to why the murder happened. 

"They took my best friend. I wasn't there, and there was nothing I could do," Katrina Stallings as of the death of her brother, Rico Stallings. 

According to a report from CNN content partner WREG, Rico Stallings was shot and killed in his Steeple Chase apartment by a man who broke into the apartment. When Stallings and his girlfriend got home, they found the man. 

Stallings' girlfriend ran away while Stallings threw something at the man, WREG reported. Police believe money may have been a motive for the shooting and that West Memphis police are following up clues in the case. 

A $2,000 reward is being offered in the case and individuals with information on the case can call Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

