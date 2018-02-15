Vigil held in Jonesboro for Florida shooting victims - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Vigil held in Jonesboro for Florida shooting victims

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 group held a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Florida high school shooting.

NEA Moms Demand Action held the vigil at the Craighead County Courthouse.

The group said the vigil was to honor those affected by not only the Florida school shooting but the other 17 that have occurred in the United States this year.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Public meeting held for bike and pedestrian trail

    Public meeting held for bike and pedestrian trail

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-02-16 04:46:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The first of two public meetings was held Thursday at the city council chambers in Jonesboro as residents got a peek into what a biking and pedestrian trail will look like around the city.

    The first of two public meetings was held Thursday at the city council chambers in Jonesboro as residents got a peek into what a biking and pedestrian trail will look like around the city.

  • Vigil held in Jonesboro for Florida shooting victims

    Vigil held in Jonesboro for Florida shooting victims

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-16 04:37:01 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Region 8 group held a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Florida high school shooting.

    A Region 8 group held a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Florida high school shooting.

  • HUB in need of 10 car seats for homeless families

    HUB in need of 10 car seats for homeless families

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:31 PM EST2018-02-16 04:31:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Helping the Underserved Belong in Jonesboro or the HUB has seen a rise in homeless families without car seats needing to travel to and from places.

    Helping the Underserved Belong in Jonesboro or the HUB has seen a rise in homeless families without car seats needing to travel to and from places.

    •   
Powered by Frankly