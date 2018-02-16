First person in AR to have robotic arm controlled by thoughts

David Scott with his new arm (Source: KATV)

A Central Arkansas man is the first to have a robotic arm, controlled by his own thoughts.

According to KATV, David Scott was driving his 18-wheeler on Interstate 40 last July.

The truck rolled over, pinned his arm and nearly detached it.

Doctors determined they would have to amputate the arm.

But luckily for David, surgeons at UAMS were able to operate and move his nerve endings to his lefts side.

This now allows him to operate electrodes inside a robotic arm.

The two surgeons say he is now able to raise and lower his arm, and do things in three months, that normally takes six months.

