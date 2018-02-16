First person in AR to have robotic arm controlled by thoughts - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

First person in AR to have robotic arm controlled by thoughts

David Scott with his new arm (Source: KATV) David Scott with his new arm (Source: KATV)
(Source: KATV) (Source: KATV)
(Source: KATV) (Source: KATV)
(KAIT/KATV) -

A Central Arkansas man is the first to have a robotic arm, controlled by his own thoughts.

According to KATV, David Scott was driving his 18-wheeler on Interstate 40 last July.

The truck rolled over, pinned his arm and nearly detached it.

Doctors determined they would have to amputate the arm.

But luckily for David, surgeons at UAMS were able to operate and move his nerve endings to his lefts side.

This now allows him to operate electrodes inside a robotic arm.

The two surgeons say he is now able to raise and lower his arm, and do things in three months, that normally takes six months.

Click HERE to read what David has to say about the experience.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • First person in AR to have robotic arm controlled by thoughts

    First person in AR to have robotic arm controlled by thoughts

    Friday, February 16 2018 6:04 AM EST2018-02-16 11:04:30 GMT
    David Scott with his new arm (Source: KATV)David Scott with his new arm (Source: KATV)

    A Central Arkansas man is the first to have a robotic arm, controlled by his own thoughts.

    A Central Arkansas man is the first to have a robotic arm, controlled by his own thoughts.

  • Public meeting held for bike and pedestrian trail

    Public meeting held for bike and pedestrian trail

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-02-16 04:46:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The first of two public meetings was held Thursday at the city council chambers in Jonesboro as residents got a peek into what a biking and pedestrian trail will look like around the city.

    The first of two public meetings was held Thursday at the city council chambers in Jonesboro as residents got a peek into what a biking and pedestrian trail will look like around the city.

  • Vigil held in Jonesboro for Florida shooting victims

    Vigil held in Jonesboro for Florida shooting victims

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-16 04:37:01 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Region 8 group held a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Florida high school shooting.

    A Region 8 group held a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Florida high school shooting.

    •   
Powered by Frankly