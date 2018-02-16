Arkansas police say motive unknown in murder-suicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police in Arkansas say they still don't know why a worker at a cosmetics factory near Little Rock shot and killed a co-worker before shooting himself to death.

North Little Rock police said Thursday that 19-year-old Chasity Denise Cannady and 32-year-old Jim Gilot were found shot to death on Wednesday. The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a plant that makes cosmetics for the Maybelline and L'Oreal brands.

Detectives say Gilot shot and killed Cannady while she was sitting in her vehicle and then took his own life, but the investigation has not produced a motive. Police say the victims were not involved in a romantic relationship and were simply co-workers in the same area of the plant.

Authorities say their investigating is ongoing.

