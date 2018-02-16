Hutchinson reports more than $2.2M on hand for re-elect bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reports he has more than $2.2 million in the bank as he ramps up his re-election bid.

The Republican governor on Thursday reported raising more than $292,000 last month for his re-election campaign and spending about $45,275. Hutchinson was first elected in 2014 and announced last year he was seeking re-election.

Jan Morgan, who is challenging Hutchinson in the May GOP primary, reported having $22,642 in the bank for her campaign. Morgan reported raising more than $37,000 last month, with about $17,000 of that from the exploratory committee she formed before announcing her bid last year. She reported spending nearly $15,000.

Democratic candidate Jared Henderson reported raising about $65,000 last month and spending more than $15,000. Henderson reported having more than $178,000 in the bank.

