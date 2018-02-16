Frericks, No. 13 Mizzou women hold off Auburn 59-51

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Jordan Frericks scored 19 points and No. 13 Missouri built an early lead and held off Auburn on Thursday night 59-51 to win its fourth straight.

Sophie Cunningham added 12 points for Missouri (21-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference), which won despite turning the ball over 24 times.

Missouri scored the last nine points of the first quarter to take a 19-7 lead and pushed it to 30-16 at halftime. Auburn shot 18 percent in the first half (7 of 38), going 2 of 13 from distance.

Auburn put together an 18-5 run in the third quarter and back-to-back baskets by Daisa Alexander cut the deficit to 38-34. Missouri made three free throws to end the quarter, and they slowly built the lead back into double figures in the fourth quarter, making 7 of 9 shots.

Janiah McKay had 18 points for Auburn (13-12, 4-9), which finished the game at 28 percent.

