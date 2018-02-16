Arrest made in robbery case

A Southeast Missouri man was in custody Sunday after his arrest in connection with a robbery of a convenience store.

According to a post on the Dexter Police Department's Facebook page, William Heath Cook of Dexter was arrested after the investigation into the Feb. 14 robbery of the Break Time Convenience Store.

The man is believed to have left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

