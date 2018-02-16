Police need help identifying robbery suspect

Police in Southeast Missouri need help with identifying a robbery suspect.

According to the Dexter Police Department’s Facebook page, a man robbed the Break Time Convenience Store on Wednesday, shortly after 10:40 p.m.

The man is believed to have left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know who this person is, call the detective at (573) 624-5512 or email him at cory.mills@dexterpd.com.

