Missionary dies, family tries to bring remains home - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Missionary dies, family tries to bring remains home

Paul and Cindy Conger (Source: KNWA) Paul and Cindy Conger (Source: KNWA)
ROGERS, AR (KAIT/KNWA) -

People from as far away as India have made their way to Northwest Arkansas after a missionary died suddenly while on a trip to Peru.

According to KNWA Paul Conger, 64, of Rogers died Monday while in Tarapoto, Peru.

Paul’s wife, Cindy is now waiting for the proper paperwork to be filed before his body can be returned home.

Cindy says a mistake made by the Peruvian government extended the time Paul’s remains will return to Arkansas.

But, it is why he was in Peru that Cindy says she tries to remember. “He died doing what he loved. I know where he is, and he is rejoicing and so I try to think on that," Conger said.

John Romnes, who traveled several places with Paul said, "He just had this drive inside of him to want to please God and go deeper with God, and he would try hard to do that."

Paul’s remains are expected to be returned to the U.S. this week.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Late police officer's ashes stolen

    Late police officer's ashes stolen

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-19 16:55:54 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 12:10 PM EST2018-02-19 17:10:35 GMT
    Sgt. Robert Peevey's ashes were interred at Grace Memorial Garden. (Source: Grace Memorial Garden via Facebook)Sgt. Robert Peevey's ashes were interred at Grace Memorial Garden. (Source: Grace Memorial Garden via Facebook)

    Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.

    Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.

  • Jonesboro toy store announces plans to reopen

    Jonesboro toy store announces plans to reopen

    Monday, February 19 2018 9:25 AM EST2018-02-19 14:25:08 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 9:43 AM EST2018-02-19 14:43:31 GMT

    A reopening is in the works for a Jonesboro business.

    A reopening is in the works for a Jonesboro business.

  • breaking

    FBI, CART continue search for missing autistic teenager

    FBI, CART continue search for missing autistic teenager

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:46 PM EST2018-02-17 17:46:31 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 8:54 AM EST2018-02-19 13:54:37 GMT
    Ashton Talley (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)Ashton Talley (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping to search for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on the whereabouts of the student. 

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping to search for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on the whereabouts of the student. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly