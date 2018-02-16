Missionary dies, family tries to bring remains home

People from as far away as India have made their way to Northwest Arkansas after a missionary died suddenly while on a trip to Peru.

According to KNWA Paul Conger, 64, of Rogers died Monday while in Tarapoto, Peru.

Paul’s wife, Cindy is now waiting for the proper paperwork to be filed before his body can be returned home.

Cindy says a mistake made by the Peruvian government extended the time Paul’s remains will return to Arkansas.

But, it is why he was in Peru that Cindy says she tries to remember. “He died doing what he loved. I know where he is, and he is rejoicing and so I try to think on that," Conger said.

John Romnes, who traveled several places with Paul said, "He just had this drive inside of him to want to please God and go deeper with God, and he would try hard to do that."

Paul’s remains are expected to be returned to the U.S. this week.

