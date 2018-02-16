Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini to play in Arkansas this fall

Keith Urban is bringing his "Graffiti U World Tour" to Arkansas.

The country music icon and special guest Kelsea Ballerini will play the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Prices for the concert are $40, $65.75, and $97, plus applicable service charges.

Tickets are available at the Verizon Arena box office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.

