Developers hope to see influenza coming with new app - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Developers hope to see influenza coming with new app

New app "geotags" reports of flu and other illnesses. (Source: KSHB) New app "geotags" reports of flu and other illnesses. (Source: KSHB)
(KAIT/NBC) -

A Kansas City-based company is using social media to identify which neighborhoods have the highest rates of illness.

It's called "Sickweather", essentially a Doppler radar for sickness.

The app scans social media looking for keywords like flu, fever, cough, and temperature.

Sickweather then uses an algorithm to pin reports onto a map.

Media Relations Director Dave Switzer says users can see what ailment is trending in their area.

"It monitors about 6,000,000 hits, social media hits, a month. It's not specific to a person but just information to those illnesses in general," Switzer said.

Find out more about the app's goal to forecast illnesses by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly