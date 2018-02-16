Developers hope to see influenza coming with new app

New app "geotags" reports of flu and other illnesses. (Source: KSHB)

A Kansas City-based company is using social media to identify which neighborhoods have the highest rates of illness.

It's called "Sickweather", essentially a Doppler radar for sickness.

The app scans social media looking for keywords like flu, fever, cough, and temperature.

Sickweather then uses an algorithm to pin reports onto a map.

Media Relations Director Dave Switzer says users can see what ailment is trending in their area.

"It monitors about 6,000,000 hits, social media hits, a month. It's not specific to a person but just information to those illnesses in general," Switzer said.

Find out more about the app's goal to forecast illnesses by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.