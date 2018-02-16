Resident claims self-defense in shooting at AR home

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon at a home in Conway.

Conway Police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff says a resident of the home shot a man, telling authorities that he did so in self-defense. Woodruff tells the Log Cabin Democrat that another person who was at the home at the time of the shooting fled.

She says it's not clear whether the two people broke into the house or if they were invited in by the resident. Woodruff says there was "some sort of prior relationship" between the resident and the person who was shot.

The death is Conway's first homicide of the year.

Information from: Log Cabin Democrat, http://www.thecabin.net

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.