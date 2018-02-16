Feds: Excuse for computer wipe in kickback case not credible

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The government's own attorneys don't believe the reason given by their chief investigator for why he wiped the memory of a laptop used to gather evidence in the corruption case of a former Arkansas lawmaker.



The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks will issue an order later on whether to dismiss the kickback case of former state Sen. Jon Woods over the destroyed evidence.



Brooks asked government attorneys Thursday if they found it credible that FBI special agent Robert Cessario wiped the computer because he had used it to download personal medical records he wanted to keep private. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jennen says he doesn't believe the reasoning.



Woods is accused of participating in a kickback scheme involving state grants.



