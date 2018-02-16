Former Arkansas deputy sentenced in child porn case

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy in southern Arkansas has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to knowingly receiving child pornography.

The El Dorado News-Times reports that 38-year-old Justin Grant Crain was sentenced Thursday in El Dorado's U.S. District Court to more than 12 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Court records show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded information in April 2016 to the Arkansas State Police that images of child pornography were uploaded to cloud storage associated with a specific phone number. A resulting investigation revealed that Crain uploaded the images.

The former Union County deputy was also found to have possessed about 850 additional images of child porn at his home.

The sheriff's office fired Crain after learning of the investigation.

Information from: El Dorado News-Times, http://www.eldoradonews.com

