West Memphis man gets 17 years in prison for weapons charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a West Memphis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on a weapons charge.



U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland says 45-year-old Marvin Meux was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Prosecutors say that Meux is a gang member with multiple felony convictions.



Meux was arrested in October 2015, and authorities found an assault rifle and revolver.



Hiland says Meux was sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which calls for enhanced penalties if someone has previously been convicted of three or more violent offenses or serious drug offenses.

