AR school district already has armed staff - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR school district already has armed staff

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KAIT/KATV) -

The Parkland, Florida school shooting continues to drive the national debate on guns.

But here in the Natural State, the Arkansas Education Association (AEA) reports armed school staff is already a reality in parts of the state.

The Clarksville School District currently has armed personnel.

Cathy Koehler with the AEA addressed both sides of the argument of whether teachers should be armed in the classroom.

"Arkansas is unique because we're one of the states that already has a law in place that leaves the decision-making concerning arming teachers to the local district," says Koehler.

Arming teachers, according to Koehler, is just one of many solutions to the problem.

She also pointed out that addressing mental health issues in students at school is another.

Go to KATV's website for more information on this story.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Crews survey damage, work to fix roads in Clay County following storms

    Crews survey damage, work to fix roads in Clay County following storms

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-27 01:24:12 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-02-27 14:53:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Crews in Clay County spent their Monday continuing to survey damage to homes and repair roads following an EF1 tornado Saturday night.

    Crews in Clay County spent their Monday continuing to survey damage to homes and repair roads following an EF1 tornado Saturday night.

  • How to negotiate your rent

    How to negotiate your rent

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:57 AM EST2018-02-27 13:57:37 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:43 AM EST2018-02-27 14:43:39 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Where you live can often be one of the biggest expenses in your budget.

    Where you live can often be one of the biggest expenses in your budget.

  • Officials concerned with condition of levee after flood

    Officials concerned with condition of levee after flood

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-02-27 02:10:26 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:43 AM EST2018-02-27 14:43:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The severe weather and flooding over the weekend brought a sense of urgency to officials in Randolph County.

    The severe weather and flooding over the weekend brought a sense of urgency to officials in Randolph County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly