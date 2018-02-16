AR school district already has armed staff

The Parkland, Florida school shooting continues to drive the national debate on guns.

But here in the Natural State, the Arkansas Education Association (AEA) reports armed school staff is already a reality in parts of the state.

The Clarksville School District currently has armed personnel.

Cathy Koehler with the AEA addressed both sides of the argument of whether teachers should be armed in the classroom.

"Arkansas is unique because we're one of the states that already has a law in place that leaves the decision-making concerning arming teachers to the local district," says Koehler.

Arming teachers, according to Koehler, is just one of many solutions to the problem.

She also pointed out that addressing mental health issues in students at school is another.

