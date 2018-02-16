TONIGHT: Find out Make-A-Wish grand total

Friday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Teacher arrested on sexual assault allegations

The Latest: Suspect was member of a marksmanship program

Former Arkansas deputy sentenced in child porn case

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Help grant wishes today

The 20th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is going on now! You can continue to make donations until 6:30 p.m. Watch tonight for the total on Region 8 News.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

A Bug's Life, 7 p.m.

20/20, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

2018 Olympic Winter Games, 7 p.m.: Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Skeleton

More rain possible this weekend

It's been a rainy and windy Friday, but the rain may continue on into the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.