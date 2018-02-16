GR8 JOB: Dispatcher, officers honored for saving driver from burning car

Three Paragould police officers and a dispatcher were honored Friday morning for their brave efforts in saving the life of a driver whose car crashed and burst into flames.

On Dec. 16, 2017, off-duty dispatcher Mindy Murray saw a hazardous driver on the road and immediately called 911 to report it.

As officers responded to the scene, according to a social media post, Murray remained on the phone, updating dispatch with the vehicle’s location.

Just before police could get to the vehicle, it crashed into the side of a moving train at the Jones Roads railroad crossing, the car’s engine compartment erupted in flames.

Corporal Gunner Fultz, Patrolman James Cooper, and Corporal Jacob Higdon arrived shortly after the collision.

Cooper and Fultz immediately ran to the burning vehicle to help the driver, while Higdon grabbed a fire extinguisher from his patrol unit.

Fultz cut the driver’s seatbelt away, while Cooper dragged the driver out of the car.

Together, the two officers dragged the driver to safety while Higdon attempted to put out the fire and keep it from spreading or causing an explosion.

On Friday, the three officers and Murray received the Paragould Police Department’s Lifesaving Award for their acts of heroism.

“We are very proud of these public servants, and are honored to serve alongside them while serving the great citizens of Paragould,” the post stated.

