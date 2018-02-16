Sheriff: Student detained in connection to school threat - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Student detained in connection to school threat

STONE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Stone County student was arrested after he reportedly made threats to harm others in a school.

According to a news release from Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds, investigators responded to the Timbo School after a 17-year-old student made "threats to cause harm to others in the school."

Sheriff Bonds said investigators interviewed staff and students about the allegations. They then arrested the 17 year old for making the threats, according to Sheriff Bonds. The student was taken to a juvenile holding facility.

The Arkansas State Police and 16th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Sheriff Bonds said more information will be released when appropriate. The case is under investigation.

