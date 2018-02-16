Lawrence County prepares for upcoming election season

Residents in Lawrence County will not see any changes to where and how they vote this upcoming election season.

According to County Judge John Thomison, the election commission, after much discussion and questioning, has decided that polling sites in Strawberry and Minturn will remain open.

The decision comes after the communities showed their support during two public meetings during February.

He said the sites will now remain open as long as there are enough volunteers to man the sites.

Now, county officials are in need of more volunteers to help during election season.

"We obviously need to man these polling sites in the primary and we need the commitment to man them during the general election," he said. "I know our folks will step up and do that."

He is asking that anyone interested in volunteering contact the election commission or the Lawrence County Clerk.

The County Clerk is also in the process of lining up training dates for potential volunteers.

"The election commission is ultimately in charge of our elections and they have the final say," he said. "So, we are pleased with what they decided and we're going to move on and have good elections in Lawrence County."

The county has also decided not to purchase new electronic voting machines ahead of election season.

Recently, the county was approached by the state and other agencies about getting new voting machines.

Judge Thomison said because of the cost, the county cannot purchase the new machines right now.

"When you knock that much percentage of your total budget, there would have to be a total revamp and re-budgeting process," he said. "With a small tax base, it's just prohibitive."

He said the current voting machines are aging, but they are still working and will be used for the upcoming election season.

However, he also said the county does have support staff that can work on the machines if any issues arise during election season.

