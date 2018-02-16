Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase

Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT) Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants.

According to a news release, the infants were found in a purple suitcase on a ditch bank along County Road 602.

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation and details about the case can't yet be released.

Anyone with information about the identity of the babies or a possible suspect should contact the sheriff's office at 870-238-5700.

Sheriff J.R. Smith told Region 8 News that the infants' bodies were being sent to the state crime lab.

Region 8 News has a crew in Cross County to learn more.

