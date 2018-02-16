Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase as neighbors ask - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase as neighbors ask why

Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT) Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.

According to a news release, the infants were found in a purple suitcase on a ditch bank along County Road 602.

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation and details about the case can't yet be released.

The discovery of the bodies has people in the area asking questions as to why something like this could happen. 

"What really went through my mind was like, 'Wow', this is close to my home on Moar Road. Whoever did really need to be caught and brought to justice for it," Loenie Harris said. 

"There are people wanting and there are people that would do for them. How can you kill two children," asked Lara Vina Evans. "Give them to someone. There are places. I am old but I would have got them to keep them from doing that." 

Anyone with information about the identity of the babies or a possible suspect should contact the sheriff's office at 870-238-5700.

Sheriff J.R. Smith told Region 8 News that the infants' bodies were being sent to the state crime lab.

Region 8 News has a crew in Cross County to learn more.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

