Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase as neighbors ask why

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.

According to a news release, the infants were found in a purple suitcase on a ditch bank along County Road 602.

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation and details about the case can't yet be released.

The discovery of the bodies has people in the area asking questions as to why something like this could happen.

"What really went through my mind was like, 'Wow', this is close to my home on Moar Road. Whoever did really need to be caught and brought to justice for it," Loenie Harris said.

"There are people wanting and there are people that would do for them. How can you kill two children," asked Lara Vina Evans. "Give them to someone. There are places. I am old but I would have got them to keep them from doing that."

Anyone with information about the identity of the babies or a possible suspect should contact the sheriff's office at 870-238-5700.

Sheriff J.R. Smith told Region 8 News that the infants' bodies were being sent to the state crime lab.

Region 8 News has a crew in Cross County to learn more.

As of right now, details are limited but the Cross Co. Sheriff's Dept. is asking anyone who may know of the person responsible to contact them immediately. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/rbVPchcOYE — Japhanie Gray (@JGrayKAIT) February 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.