Saturday’s A-State Baseball Game Time Altered

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/16/18) – Saturday’s game time between the Arkansas State baseball team and Illinois State at Tomlinson Stadium has been moved back from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in an effort to allow the field more time to dry.

More rainfall is expected to move into the Jonesboro area overnight and continue into Saturday morning so the decision was made to move the game time to 5 p.m., to allow Kell Field at Tomlinson Stadium more time to dry out.

Tonight’s season opener is still set for 6 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale is still scheduled for 1 p.m.

Check with AStateRedWolves.com and our social media platforms for the latest updates regarding schedule changes with the A-State baseball program.