Manila middle schoolers choose kindness

A textbook study about choosing kindness came to life at Manila Middle School.

The kids in Mrs. Puckett's class have been learning about the importance of kindness, so when Mrs. Puckett and her son found themselves in a tough spot, the kids turned that lesson into action.

Balloons, cupcakes, and laughter went a long way in that middle school classroom.

“My students absolutely amazed me,” Puckett said. “The support that they've shown to me and my son during this time has been amazing.”

It wasn't just a little boy's birthday party. It was an attempt to lift the spirits of a wife and son in need.

“A little bit of joy, happy tears instead of sad tears,” Puckett said.

Jimmie Puckett's husband passed away unexpectedly, leaving her and her son, Chris, with few thoughts of celebration right before Chris' birthday

But, Mrs. Puckett's class of middle schoolers chose kindness and gave Chris a reason to celebrate.

They gathered balloons and presents, hid under their tables and surprised Chris with his very own party.

“I was not expecting this, not at all,” Chris said.

Puckett said this shows just how kind kids can be.

“We tend to say that kids don't make the right decisions and the truth is 99 percent of the time they do make the right decision,” Puckett said. “And sometimes they make the awesome decision like these kids have made today.”

