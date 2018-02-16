Sheriff receives Elected Public Official of the Year award

A Craighead County law enforcement official was honored for his work Friday at the 2018 Annual Spring Social Work Conference.

Sheriff Marty Boyd received the 2018 Elected Public Official of the Year Award.

Sheriff Boyd said he has worked with different organizations on the mental crisis seen in jails throughout the state.

Boyd said he's been very vocal on the state and local levels, trying to bring awareness and training for the mental health crisis.

Boyd said he was humbled by the award.

“It’s an honor to be chosen for recognition and all that,” Boyd said. “We never do this work to receive awards or anything, so it's very humbling when they recognize what’s going on and pay me such an honor.”

Boyd will also be recognized for his work at the state level.

He said he'll receive another honor in Little Rock in March.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.