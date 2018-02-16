Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon raises $421,843 for Make-A-Wish

The 20th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon ended Friday night as volunteers helped to raise money to grant wishes for children.

The Wish-A-Thon, sponsored by Jonesboro Radio Group, KAIT and the Make-A-Wish Foundation raised $421,843.36 this year.

The Wish-A-Thon raised $401,525.46 in 2016 and $356,449.25 in 2017. That makes the grand total for the past 20-years $5,108,843.

Volunteers stood at bucket brigade locations in Jonesboro, Bay, Brookland, Bono, Caraway, Harrisburg, Hoxie, Marked Tree, Paragould, Piggott, Rector, Trumann, Walnut Ridge and Weiner Friday to help raise money for Make-A-Wish.

The event each year helps to give children with critical illnesses an opportunity to receive a wish, which can mean everything to a child.

