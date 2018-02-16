Authorities investigate incident at Sloan-Hendrix

Lawrence County officials are continuing to investigate an incident in which a student reportedly made a comment to another student that was reported to school officials Thursday.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, deputies are investigating the matter at the Sloan-Hendrix School District.

"The school resource officer, school officials and juvenile authorities acted quickly and the male student was removed from campus and placed in a facility," Yates said. "The investigation continued today (Friday) and female student possible associated with the male was placed in a facility. The investigation is still ongoing."

No other details were released about the situation.

