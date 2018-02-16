Harrisburg schools discuss bettering communication, training in active shooter situations

A Region 8 school district is reexamining their active shooter training and procedures following Wednesday's deadly shooting in Florida.

On Friday, Harrisburg Schools met with the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department and Harrisburg Police Department to go over plans for what to do in an active shooter situation.

High School Principal Brandon Craig said most of Friday's meeting was a discussion about improving lines of communication with area law enforcement agencies.

"Them being more available to us and being more visible on this campus and also just some training," Craig said. "Anything that, like this week that has happened, is really scary. It's scary to the kids, it's scary to the teachers and it's scary whether it's states away or in our backyard."

While Friday was mostly about communication, Craig said sometime soon, they'll conduct additional training exercises as well.

"Regardless of how prepared you are, it can always be better," Craig said. "The children are our future and that's why we're all in this business."

Craig said in the end, it comes down to making sure students and educators are safe.

