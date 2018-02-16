Harrisburg schools discuss bettering communication, training in - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Harrisburg schools discuss bettering communication, training in active shooter situations

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 school district is reexamining their active shooter training and procedures following Wednesday's deadly shooting in Florida.

On Friday, Harrisburg Schools met with the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department and Harrisburg Police Department to go over plans for what to do in an active shooter situation.

High School Principal Brandon Craig said most of Friday's meeting was a discussion about improving lines of communication with area law enforcement agencies.

"Them being more available to us and being more visible on this campus and also just some training," Craig said. "Anything that, like this week that has happened, is really scary. It's scary to the kids, it's scary to the teachers and it's scary whether it's states away or in our backyard."

While Friday was mostly about communication, Craig said sometime soon, they'll conduct additional training exercises as well.

"Regardless of how prepared you are, it can always be better," Craig said. "The children are our future and that's why we're all in this business."

Craig said in the end, it comes down to making sure students and educators are safe.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • App measures sickness, flu in area

    App measures sickness, flu in area

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-17 04:19:36 GMT
    Friday, February 16 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-17 04:32:36 GMT
    An app, called sickweather, measures sickness in a particular area or city. (Source: NBC)An app, called sickweather, measures sickness in a particular area or city. (Source: NBC)

    It is social media meets medical science as an app seeks to determine the areas where people are often sick. 

    It is social media meets medical science as an app seeks to determine the areas where people are often sick. 

  • BREAKING

    Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase as neighbors ask why

    Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase as neighbors ask why

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-02-16 22:38:04 GMT
    Friday, February 16 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-02-17 04:04:01 GMT
    Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT)Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT)

    The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.

    The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.

  • Harrisburg schools discuss bettering communication, training in active shooter situations

    Harrisburg schools discuss bettering communication, training in active shooter situations

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-02-17 03:50:30 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Region 8 school district is reexamining their active shooter training and procedures following Wednesday's deadly shooting in Florida. 

    A Region 8 school district is reexamining their active shooter training and procedures following Wednesday's deadly shooting in Florida. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly