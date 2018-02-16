At 10: Residents react after two infants' bodies were found on a ditch bank.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Wynne residents are reacting following a gruesome discovery. Japhanie Gray is live in Wynne with the story.
Multiple threats and gun scares have come in to Arkansas schools in the last few days. See what one mother has done to make sure her children are safe.
And it's finally the weekend! Rachel has your forecast.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
It is social media meets medical science as an app seeks to determine the areas where people are often sick.
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.
A Region 8 school district is reexamining their active shooter training and procedures following Wednesday's deadly shooting in Florida.
Great music was shared, high honors were given, and even a few tears were shed during a funeral procession in Poplar Bluff on Friday, February 16.
Lawrence County officials are continuing to investigate an incident in which a student reportedly made a comment to another student that was reported to school officials Thursday.
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.
Witness the drama and politics of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC champ New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
