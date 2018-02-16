At 10: Residents react after two infants' bodies were found on a - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Residents react after two infants' bodies were found on a ditch bank.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Wynne residents are reacting following a gruesome discovery. Japhanie Gray is live in Wynne with the story.

Multiple threats and gun scares have come in to Arkansas schools in the last few days. See what one mother has done to make sure her children are safe.

  • App measures sickness, flu in area

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-17 04:19:36 GMT
    An app, called sickweather, measures sickness in a particular area or city. (Source: NBC)An app, called sickweather, measures sickness in a particular area or city. (Source: NBC)

    It is social media meets medical science as an app seeks to determine the areas where people are often sick. 

  • BREAKING

    Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase as neighbors ask why

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-02-16 22:38:04 GMT
    Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT)Two infants discovered dead in a suitcase along a Cross County road (Source: KAIT)

    The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.

  • Harrisburg schools discuss bettering communication, training in active shooter situations

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-02-17 03:50:30 GMT
    A Region 8 school district is reexamining their active shooter training and procedures following Wednesday's deadly shooting in Florida. 

