App measures sickness, flu in area

It is social media meets medical science as an app seeks to determine the areas where people are often sick. 

According to a report from NBC, the app, called "sickweather" will check social media for words like fever, cough, temperature or the flu. From there, an algorithm puts together a map to show where people are sick. 

The app checks about six million hits a month but it does not receive medical information on a person. Instead, the information received looks at illnesses in general almost to the street level. 

As to whether or not the information is accurate, officials say the information on the app is done on self-reporting and what is posted online, NBC reported. 

