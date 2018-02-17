Pedestrian killed in crash in Independence County

An Independence County man was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Arkansas State Police, Pedro Rodriguez of Batesville was a pedestrian on Highway 167 south of Community Drive around 10:45 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened.

A report noted that a 2012 Ford Escape was going south on Highway 167 when the vehicle struck Rodriguez, who was in the roadway. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

