Authorities search for missing autistic teenager

According to a post on the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student.

Ashton Talley is a high school senior who was discovered missing around 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a rural residence on Highway 312, south of Blytheville. She was last seen wearing a navy blue or gray hoodie with a black or gray Lynryd Skynyrd T-shirt, with pink and blue striped shorts and white tennis shoes.

She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday at her home and is believed to have received a text message from someone with a Washington state number around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, the post noted.

Talley has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She is 5'2" and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department at 870-658-2243.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.