Saturday’s A-State Baseball Game Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/17/18) – The Arkansas State baseball team’s game Saturday against Illinois State has been postponed and will now be part of a doubleheader Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium starting at 11 a.m.

Due to the amount of rainfall the Jonesboro area received overnight and this morning the field conditions were deemed unplayable today. Tomorrow’s doubleheader will start at 11 a.m., with the second game set to start approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game one. Both games will be nine-inning contests.

Saturday’s game time had already been pushed back to allow more time for the field to dry, but the amount of rainfall received was too much to allow the game to be played today.

A-State opened the 2018 season Friday night with a 1-0 victory over the Redbirds. Kyle MacDonald supplied the team’s offense with a solo home run, while Bradey Welsh picked up the win on the mound and Jesse Kutzke earned his first career save.

