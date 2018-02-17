Student arrested in school threat - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

According to Cave City Police Chief Brian Barnett, a juvenile was arrested Saturday on suspicion of terroristic threatening after the student sent a picture. 

Barnett told Region 8 News that the school's resource officer contacted Barnett about a photo that a middle school student sent to another student of him holding a gun with the school building in the background. 

"On February 17, 2018, Cave City School Resource Officer Lt. Edwards contacted me that a picture of a middle school student standing in front of the school holding a pistol had been sent to another middle school student," Barnett said in a statement. "There was also a separate message sent as well stating that he was going to bring a baseball bat to the school at well to him hit with it." 

After an investigation by Barnett and Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, the student who was in the picture was found and identified, police said. 

It was also discovered that it was a pellet gun in the picture, Barnett said. 

Barnett said officials do not believe there is any real threat to the school but the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. 

