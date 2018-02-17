Community reacts to discovery of dead infants found in suitcase - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Community reacts to discovery of dead infants found in suitcase

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Residents in Cross County are still in shock after the bodies of infant twins were found in a suitcase on County Road 602.

Many people said they never expected something like this would happen in the county.

Several people described the incident as tragic and said they got emotional just hearing details about the incident.

One woman says she is a mother of a 2-year-old and can't imagine any parent doing something like this to their children.

"What kind of person could actually do that to two innocent children that didn't have a chance," said Wynne resident Lindsay Ludwig.

Another man said he is a grandparent and the hearing about the incident deeply disturbed him.

"Immediately, it just made me so sick," said Wynne resident Michael Evans. "I was driving down the road, had to fight back tears."

Others said they were praying for those involved and law enforcement as they continue to investigate.

"I hope they catch ever who done that because that is gruesome," said Wynne resident Richard McDaniel. 

Anyone with information about the identity of the infants, or a possible suspect is asked to contact the Cross County Sheriff's Office

