Late run downs A-State Men’s Basketball

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – Little Rock used a late 10-0 run to get past the Arkansas State men’s basketball team Saturday night at First National Bank Arena.

A-State (9-18, 4-10) led 70-66 with 3:39 to play, but Little Rock (6-21, 3-11) scored the next 10 points to gain the lead and held off the Red Wolves chance at a rally. Ty Cockfield had a game high 27 points while Tamas Bruce and Rashad Lindsey also finished in double figures with 11 points each. Camron Reedus led the Trojans with 22 points.

Little Rock shot 55.1 percent (27-49) on the night, including 60.9 percent (14-23) in the second half, while hitting 47.4 percent (9-19) from 3-point range. The Trojans knocked down 16-of-18 (88.9 percent) at the charity stripe in the second half compared to 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) for A-State. The Red Wolves shot 50 percent (28-56) from the field and 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) beyond the arc.

A-State was out-rebounded 36-22 and faced a 34-22 deficit on points in the paint. The Red Wolves forced 15 turnovers and committed just eight, but held just a 14-11 edge in points off turnovers.

How It Happened (First Half):

Ty Cockfield scored eight of the first 11 points for A-State and the Red Wolves maintained a lead for much of the first 20 minutes. Cockfield drained his third triple of the night to give A-State a 21-19 lead with 9:03 left in the half.

Little Rock led 32-28 with 4:25 to play, but the Red Wolves used a 12-4 run to lead 40-36 to the break. Cockfield finished with 15 of the 40 points for A-State.

Both teams shot well beyond the arc in the first half with A-State hitting 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) and Little Rock converting 7-of-11 (63.6 percent). The Red Wolves shot 60 percent (15-25) overall from the field while the Trojans were 50 percent (13-26).

How It Happened (Second Half):

A-State withstood an early run from the Trojans and built a lead of six, 59-53, with 10:16 to play. Little Rock grabbed the lead with a 7-0 run, 60-59, but Marquis Eaton knocked down a three to help A-State regain the lead. Bruce finished through contact to make it 70-66, but missed the and-1 free throw.

Little Rock used a 10-0 run to lead 76-70 with 47 seconds remaining, but Cockfield converted a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 76-73 with 29 seconds on the clock. Cockfield drained another triple after the Trojans hit a pair of free throws to get A-State within two, 78-76, but Little Rock hit two more at the line to set the final score after the Red Wolves were unable to score in the final seconds.

The Trojans shot 60.9 percent (14-23) in the second half, but just 2-of-8 (25 percent) from 3-point range. A-State dropped off to 41.9 percent (13-31) in the second half, hitting only 4-of-11 (36.4 percent) beyond the arc.

Notables:

Ty Cockfield logged his sixth game with 20 or more points finishing with a game high 27 points. It was his third such effort in a Sun Belt Conference game.

Ty Cockfield made five 3-pointers, a season best. The five 3-pointers made ties for the most by a player this season with Grantham Gillard hitting five at Little Rock.

A-State committed eight or fewer turnovers in a game for the 29th time since the start of the 2010-11 season.

The road team won the two meetings in the series with Little Rock for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Quoting Coach Balado:

“When we needed stops tonight, we didn’t get them. Free throw shooting hurt us big time tonight. It’s sad because I look at this as they scored seven times on out of bounds plays under their basket. I can’t fathom that, that’s 13 points we just gave away. That’s very disappointing to me, but we can’t give up points like that. We’ll go to the film and see what we can do to fix that. I was very disappointed in a game like this, a rivalry game, and to give up easy baskets like that is disheartening. We’ve got to get back to work on Monday and continue to do what we can do to get the best seed possible in the tournament.”

Up Next:

The Red Wolves host Appalachian State on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena.